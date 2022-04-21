ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are investigating a theft that occurred early Wednesday morning at an ATM in the 3000 block of Commerce Street.

At approximately 3:26 a.m., APD officers responded to an ATM alarm activation. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a stolen white Ford F-250 truck connected to the ATM by tow straps and hooks. The ATM was damaged and the cash boxes had been removed. The amount of money taken is unknown at this time.

Witnesses report seeing three black males running from the scene and getting into a truck and speeding away.

This is an on-going investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.