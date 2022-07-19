ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are investigating a shooting that took the life of a 29-year-old man early this morning.

At approximately 3:54 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Hope and Orchard streets. While responding, officers received a second call of a shooting victim in the 100 block of Hope Street. Upon arrival, officers found Deontay Gibson, 29, fatally shot.

No suspects have been identified at this time and this is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.