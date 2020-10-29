APD investigating an armed robbery of a business on MacArthur Drive

Alexandria, La. (October 29, 2020) – Alexandria Police are investigating an armed robbery of a business that occurred overnight in the 1000 block of MacArthur Drive.

Two suspects entered the business armed with weapons demanding money. The suspects fired one shot before they fled the scene with cash from the business. No one was injured during the commission of this crime. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.