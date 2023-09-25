ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Sunday, September 24, 2023, at approximately 01:20 PM the Alexandria Police Department was called to the 1000 block of Willow Glen Road in reference to the discovery of a body. The body has been identified as that of 25-year-old Rennick Clovis of Alexandria La. There were no signs of foul play and the body has been sent for an autopsy.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at:

APD-Detectives@cityofalex.com

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/