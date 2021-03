RICHARDSON, Texas – While the season may have been limited to just nine games, two members of the Louisiana College women’s basketball team still made an impact that was recognized by the American Southwest Conference as Alex Harrison was named All-East Division Second Team while Olivia Scott was named to the East Division’s All-Freshman team the conference office announced on Tuesday.

Harrison, a sophomore forward from Oakdale, La., led the Wildcats in both scoring and rebounds, averaging 13.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game during the 2020-21 season. A threat both inside and out, she led the team in three-point shots made and free throws, both made and attempted. She also had 11 steals and blocked three shots on the season. Her top performances on the season came at home against Ozarks where she scored 21 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in an overtime victory over the Eagles, and then posted a career-high 29 points to go with nine rebounds at Belhaven. She earned two ASC East Division Player of the Week awards, was once named Louisiana’s Player of the Week by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association and was once named to D3hoops.com’s National Team of the Week during the season. This is Harrison’s first postseason award.