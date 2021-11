ALEXANDRIA, La. (Nov. 23, 2021)­ – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate David Goldsborough, 30. He was last seen at 3411 Elliott Street on Nov. 15 and his mother last received a text message from him Nov. 18.

If you have any information or know the location of this individual, please contact Det. Tanner Dryden at 318-441-6480 or the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.