APD arrest two and seek to identify a third in Thornton Court homicide investigation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (March 25, 2021) – Alexandria Police have made two arrests and are seeking to identify a third person of interest in the homicide that occurred on March 23, 2021, in the 1700 block of Thornton Court.

Ja’Tavius Lotts, 19, of Alexandria, and a 17-year-old juvenile were each charged with second degree murder.

We are asking for public assistance in identifying a third person, who is pictured here.

If anyone has any information about this incident or can identify the person pictured, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.