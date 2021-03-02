Anacoco man killed in Vernon Parish crash

VERNON PARISH, La. – On March 1, 2021, shortly before 7:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 111 north of Louisiana Highway 8. This crash claimed the life of 47-year-old Phillip Charles Trackey of Anacoco.

The initial investigation revealed a 1999 Ford F-150, driven by Trackey, was traveling northbound on Louisiana Highway 111. For reasons still under investigation, Trackey traveled off the roadway and struck a fence post.

Trackey was pronounced dead at the scene. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

In 2021, Troop E has investigated nine fatal crashes resulting in nine deaths.