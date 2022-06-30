ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – According The Greater Alexandria Economic Development Authority (GAEDA), The Mike Epps event scheduled for July 23 at Rapides Parish Coliseum has been rescheduled for Saturday, August 13 at 8 PM. Tickets that have already been purchased will remain valid for the new date. The date change was necessitated by the acquisition of ICM Partners by CAA (Creative Artists Agency).

Mike Epps is generating an extraordinary amount of buzz among his peers for being not only one of the funniest comic actors in town, but also for his burgeoning dramatic talent.

Since 2000, Epps steadily climbed his way up the stand-up comedy ranks. He was first recognized by a national audience in 1995 for appearing on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam (which, years later, he would go on to host). During a performance at LA’s Comedy Store, Epps caught the attention of Ice Cube. This led to the first of three feature films they would do together: the cult hits “Next Friday,” “Friday after Next,” and “All About the Benjamins.”

Other features include the Hangover franchise, “Girls Trip,” “Faster,” “Hancock,” “Lottery Ticket,” “Next Day Air,” “Roll Bounce,” “The Fighting Temptations”, the Resident Evil franchise, “Bait”, “How High,” “Dr.Dolittle 2,” “Talk to Me,” and “Guess Who?”

Mike can be seen in the Netflix comedy “The UpShaws” which he stars in and produces. The show is based on his life growing up in Indiana and taken from his 2018 Harper Collins autobiography Unsuccessful Thug. In 2022 his sixth stand up special, “Indiana Mike”, premiered on Netflix.

Epps has performed live standup in over 40 cities and 3 continents.

An Evening with Mike Epps is presented by GAEDA. Tickets are still on sale at Ticketmaster.com and at the Coliseum Box Office (Monday – Friday, 9 am – 4 pm). Special VIP tickets are available.