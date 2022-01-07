ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Youth Art Month is a celebration of the visual arts! The Council for Art Education (CFAE) administers Youth Art Month at the national level and provides a medium for recognizing skills developed through visual arts experiences, including problem-solving, creativity, observation, and communication.

Each year the Alexandria Museum of Art (AMoA) celebrates by hosting the Youth Art Month Student Art Competition and Festival to showcase the talented students in Rapides Parish.

Catherine Pears, AMoA Executive Director and Curator, said, “The museum has long supported creativity in our schools by participating in the national Youth Art Month in March by hosting a competition. In more recent years, we have also held a mini-festival and awards ceremony. We are always impressed with the works in this exhibition. It really speaks to the commitment of teachers and parents to promote the positive benefits kids receive through art making.”



All K-12 students in Rapides Parish are eligible to enter, including traditional, virtual, homeschool, and special needs students. All entered works will be juried and judged without distinguishing information other than grade level, with 40-50 works ultimately selected to be displayed in the exhibition at the Alexandria Museum of Art from March 5 – April 16.



Works may be submitted by teachers, parents, or high school students on their own behalf and are juried/judged in each grade level category.



Dr. Elizabeth Beard, Dean of the College of Liberal Arts at LSUA, is looking forward to judging the submissions. Beard intoned, “I am excited to partner with AMoA and to serve as a juror for the Youth Art Competition. Skills fostered through a vibrant culture of arts—including self-reflection, abstract thinking, tangible expression of ideas, and celebration of beauty—are essential to the wellbeing of our community and our students in so many ways. The LSUA College of Liberal Arts is honored to join in this tradition of promoting arts in education. I cannot wait to see what our local artists create!”



Each grade level category is awarded a First, Second, and Third Place. One Viewer’s Choice Award will be voted on by visitors throughout YAM Festival activities on Saturday, March 12, 2022.



The deadline to enter is Monday, January 21, 2022. Read the 2022 YAM Competition Guidelines and visit www.themuseum.org/youthart to complete the YAM Competition Entry Form. If you have additional questions, please contact Nancy Noles at nancy@themuseum.org or call 318-443-3458