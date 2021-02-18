Ice on I-49/both directions from Sugar House Rd (80) to Rapides Station Rd (94)/ALL LANES CLOSED

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, (DOTD), advises the public that all entry and exit ramps onto I-49 between Exit 80 (Sugar House Road) and Exit 94 (Rapides Station Road) are closed.

DOTD advises the public that the Jackson Street Bridge over the Red River is closed effective immediately to inclement weather conditions.

The Richard Thompson/LA 8 Bridge over the Red River [Boyce Bridge], is closed effective immediately due to weather conditions.

Motorists can access the latest updates on real-time traffic and road conditions using the 511 Traveler Information System by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region on which they are seeking information.

Please visit 511la.org for roadway conditions and closures.