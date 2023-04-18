ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – This Saturday, April 22, 2023, Alexandria Zoo is hosting a keeper chat featuring the clouded leopard, jaguar, cotton-top tamarin, and black bear. This is a great chance for the kids to ask all the questions and get some sunshine.

The function starts at 10AM, ends at 3PM, and will include local organizations teaching ways to protect our planet at interactive booths. Along with activities and games, Alexandria Zoo will have Earth Day giveaways for all ages to enjoy!

