AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On April 7, 2023, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 1176 near Louisiana Highway 29. The crash claimed the life of 22-year-old Lauren C. Vaughn.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2021 GMC Sierra, driven by 23-year-old Christopher R. McCoy of Bunkie, was traveling east on Louisiana Highway 1176. For reasons still under investigation, McCoy’s vehicle left the roadway, traveled down the ditch embankment striking a culvert and a tree before overturning onto its roof.

McCoy, who was not restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Vaughn, who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Impairment is a suspected factor in this crash. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to remind all motorists that if you feel differently, you drive differently. Alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs have many effects on the body that negatively affect driving skills. These drugs can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Not doing so can have deadly consequences.

In 2023, Troop E has investigated 15 fatal crashes, resulting in 16 deaths.