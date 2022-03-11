ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria Police Department officers will be receiving new body cameras thanks to a federal funding appropriation requested by U.S. Representative Julia Letlow.

“We’re incredibly proud to have secured this critical investment for the City of Alexandria and guided it through the appropriations process in Congress,” Letlow said. “Our team is grateful for the partnership with Mayor Hall and his team, and we look forward to bringing home more dollars in the future.”

For the 2022 fiscal year, members of Congress could request federal funding for specific projects in their districts. The City’s request was one of eight projects submitted by groups in Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District that Rep. Letlow recommended for funding.

Funding for the body cameras was approved by the U.S. House of Representatives in the FY 2022 Commerce/Justice/Science Appropriations bill. The Senate is expected to vote on the bill later this week.

“Thanks to Congresswoman Letlow we are able to upgrade body cameras for our officers and continue to improve public safety in our community,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall. “From the first day she took office, Rep. Letlow has been working to make a real difference and improve the quality of life throughout her district. She is truly working for us in Washington, D.C.”

Police Chief Ronney Howard said the funds will be used to replace the body cameras currently used by officers. “Body cameras have become a vital tool for officers in the field,” Howard said. “The units we have are reaching the end of their service life, and it is critical that we ensure our officers have and are using the latest technology. We’re grateful to Rep. Letlow for her support to improve the safety of the citizens of Alexandria.”