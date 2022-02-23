ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — The Alexandria Mardi Gras Association will be presenting three parades this weekend that will require numerous road and intersection closures to ensure the safety of the parade riders and viewers.

The first parade to roll will be the Classic Cars and College Cheerleaders Parade, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday in downtown Alexandria. The route begins at Martin Luther King Drive and Murray Street by I-49. The route heads down Murray Street toward downtown to Fifth Street, at which time it will turn left toward Jackson Street. The parade will then follow Jackson Street for two blocks, turning onto Third Street. The parade will continue down Third Street, ending at St. James Street.

APD officers will arrive at intersections along the route at 4 p.m. and will start making closures at about 4:15 p.m. Drivers should expect the route to be blocked until about 6 p.m.

The Children’s Parade follows the same route as the Classic Cars and College Cheerleaders parade and is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Saturday. Officers will arrive at intersections along the route at 9 a.m. and will start making closures at about 9:30 a.m. Drivers should expect the route to be blocked until about noon Saturday.

The 2022 Krewes Parade is scheduled to roll starting at 2 p.m. in Midtown Alexandria. The route begins on Monroe Street and turns onto Texas Avenue crossing Jackson Street as it heads toward Masonic Drive. The parade will turn right from Texas Avenue onto Masonic Drive and then turn left onto Memorial Drive by the Alexandria Mall. The parade follows Memorial Drive to North Mall Drive, where it will turn right and end at South Mall Drive.

APD officers will arrive at intersections along the route at 1 p.m. and will start making closures at about 1:30 p.m. Drivers should expect the route to be blocked until about 5 p.m. Roads and intersections along the beginning of the route along Monroe and Texas Avenue will reopen as the parade passes and crowds disperse.

Large crowds are expected at each parade. Attendees are reminded not to cross barricades or to enter the parade route while the parade is in progress. APD officers and parade officials will be lining the route and can help with accessing throws in the street.