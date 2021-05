ALEXANDRIA, La. – Alexandria Police are seeking the public’s help regarding a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian that occurred around 1:40 a.m. Monday on I-49 at Exit 84 North.

Investigators are looking for a gray 2015-2019 model Dodge Charger with damage to the front end and possibly left side damage as well as any witnesses at the scene or in the vicinity at the time of the accident.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact APD at 318-441-6408.