ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has issued a heartfelt plea to the community, seeking assistance in locating a missing teenager, Mardaysha Boyd. The 16-year-old African American female, standing at 5 feet 6 inches and weighing 240 pounds, was last seen approximately two days ago in the vicinity of Chester Street and Prospect Street. With growing concerns for her safety, authorities are turning to the public for crucial support.

An Ongoing Investigation

Mardaysha Boyd’s disappearance has prompted an urgent and ongoing investigation by law enforcement agencies. The circumstances surrounding her disappearance remain a top priority, and every piece of information is considered vital in this effort to bring her home safely.

Community Cooperation is Essential

In their efforts to locate Mardaysha Boyd, the Alexandria Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding her whereabouts or any other potential criminal activity in the Alexandria area to come forward. Your assistance could prove invaluable in this search.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Contact Information

To provide information or tips related to this matter, you can reach out to the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or contact APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559. Detective Simmons can also be contacted directly at (318) 441-6435. If you prefer to communicate via email, the detectives can be reached at APD-Detectives@cityofalex.com.

Remaining Anonymous and Potential Rewards

For those who wish to remain anonymous or are seeking a possible cash reward, Crime Stoppers of CenLa can be contacted at (318) 443-7867. Additionally, you can download the Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/ to submit tips securely and obtain a claim number for a cash reward.

The community’s support is essential in bringing Mardaysha Boyd back to her loved ones. Every bit of information, no matter how small it may seem, can make a significant difference in this critical search effort. The Alexandria Police Department is deeply grateful for your cooperation and assistance in this matter.