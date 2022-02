ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Demetria Burns, 37. She is described as being approximately 5’6” tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

She was last seen in the area of Chester Street.

If you have any information or know the location of this individual, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Ryeleigh Broussard