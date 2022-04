ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate 15-year-old Kalaya Demmons. She is described as being approximately 5’6” tall and weighs about 130 pounds. Kalaya was last seen Wednesday, April 13 leaving her residence; she was wearing her school uniform white shirt and khaki pants.

If you have any information or know the location of this individual, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.