Alexandria police searching for 19 yr-old wanted for 2 counts 1st deg murder

ALEXANDRIA, La. (February 7, 2021) – Alexandria Police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Culpepper around 12:45 a.m. this morning. Officers arrived to find two victims deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

Ke’Ron Nickelson, 19, of Alexandria, is wanted for two counts of first degree murder in this incident. He was last seen driving a grey Dodge Journey SUV license # 368EAQ.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.