ALEXANDRIA, La. (June 3, 2021) – Alexandria Police have made arrests in five of the cases involving thefts of catalytic converters. Detectives were able to establish probable cause to charge Coilynn Grezaffi, 27, of Pineville, with five counts of theft 1k-5k and Stephen Deselle, 38, of Prairieville, with three counts of theft 1k-5k.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.