ALEXANDRIA, La. (February 25, 2021) – Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of Enterprise Road around 3 a.m. this morning. One victim sustained gunshot wounds in this incident and later succumbed to those injuries at a local hospital. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.