Alexandria PD are investigating a homicide – Alexandria man arrested

ALEXANDRIA, La. (March 10, 2021) – Alexandria Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the 5400 block of Mansour Drive around 10:05 p.m. Tuesday night. The victim had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to those injuries. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

Demetrice Bell, 23, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.