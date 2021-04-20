Alexandria police investigate two separate Monday night shootings

ALEXANDRIA, La. (April 20, 2021) – Alexandria Police are investigating two separate and unrelated shootings that occurred Monday evening. The first occurred around 6:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of 3rd Street. In this incident, two victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The second incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of 14th Street. In this incident, one victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

These are ongoing investigations. If anyone has any information about either of these incidents, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.