ALEXANDRIA, La. (March 4, 2021) — Citing the reduction of COVID-19 cases locally as well as Gov. John Bel Edward’s decision to move to Phase 3 guidelines for public health, the City of Alexandria plans to reopen its community centers and meeting facilities starting Monday, April 5. The centers were originally closed on March 13, 2020, as part of public health efforts designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“We are eager to reopen these facilities as another step in the process of getting back to normal operations,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall. “The Alexandria Zoo will reopen on weekends starting March 12, and our community centers and meeting venues will reopen on April 5. The safety of our employees and guests remains a top priority, so some health guidelines will still be in place, but we believe conditions have improved to the point where we can safely begin to use these facilities.”