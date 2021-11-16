Alexandria police arrest a woman in connection with an armed robbery Friday

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police have arrested a 22-year-old Alexandria woman in connection with an armed robbery Friday.

Delbriana Javonne Sewell, 22, of Alexandria

At approximately 12 a.m. Friday, Alexandria police received a report of an armed robbery at a convenience store near the intersection of Monroe Street and MacArthur Drive. Upon arrival, officers determined an unknown female entered the store and, using a semi-automatic handgun, robbed the employee of several full liquor bottles.

Detectives identified the suspect as Delbriana Javonne Sewell, 22, of Alexandria. She has been arrested and charged with armed robbery.

The case remains an active investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416.