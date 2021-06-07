Alexandria police arrest 2 in connection with deadly 3rd Street shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (June 5, 2021) – Alexandria Police have made two arrests in connection with the shooting that occurred in the 2500 block of 3rd Street earlier this morning.

Timira Raychelle Johnson, 20, of Natchitoches, has been charged with second-degree murder. Also, Ke’Undra Mekel Walker, 26, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

Original story:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (June 5, 2021) – Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 2:20 a.m. this morning in the 2500 block of 3rd Street. One victim is deceased after being struck by gunfire. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

