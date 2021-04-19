Alexandria police are investigating a Sunday night shooting on 3rd Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (April 19, 2021) – Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night in the 3800 block of 3rd Street.

After a verbal altercation, the suspect produced a firearm which he discharged striking the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.