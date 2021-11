ALEXANDRIA, La. (Nov. 23, 202!)­ – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Jasmine Owens, 30, who is described as being 5’3” and weighing approximately 170 pounds. She has been missing since Nov. 2 and was last believed to be in the Marrero area.

If you have any information or know the location of this individual, please contact Det. Thomas Rodney at 318-441-6428 or the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.