Record-breaking visitor spending data for the 2022 Dixie Girls Softball World Series

ALEXANDRIA, La. – (WNTZ) – A total of 15,000 visitors flocked to Alexandria/Pineville for the Dixie Girls Softball World Series this weekend giving area hotels, restaurants, retailers and attractions a significant boom in business. According to data provided by the Alexandria Pineville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, direct spending for World Series visitors totaled over $2.7 million.

The Dixie Girls Softball World Series was hosted by sports complexes on both sides of the river – Ward 10 in Pineville and Johnny Downs in Alexandria, accommodating a record number of youth softball teams and their families for all four days of the double-elimination competition.

Approximately 4,924 families traveled to Alexandria/Pineville from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia – resulting in an estimated $1.7 million total visitor spending for overnight accommodations alone.

“Ward 10 Dixie Girls Softball has been associated with Dixie Girls Softball for 46 years and is its oldest member. We provide a top Sports Complex that demonstrates our pride to players, visitors, and the community.” stated Ward 10 Dixie Softball League president and coach Gordon Frye. “We’re incredibly proud to celebrate the success of this critical investment for Central Louisiana” said Alexandria/Pineville CVB Executive Director Shirley Ingram. “We are grateful for our strong partnership with Dixie Girls Softball, and look forward to next year as we continue to grow and improve their World Series visitors’ experience in the future.”