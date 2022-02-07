ALEXANDRIA, La. (Feb. 7, 2022) – Alexandria police are again asking for public assistance to locate Isiea Khan, 16. She is described as being approximately 4’6” and weighs about 120 pounds. She left her residence wearing red jogging pants and a long sleeve white shirt. APD first issued this missing juvenile alert on Jan. 13 at which time she had recently been recovered after being reported missing last October.

If you have any information or know the location of this individual, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

