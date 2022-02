ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Lori Wright, 44. She is described as being approximately 5’9” tall and weighs between 140 and 160 pounds. She sometimes uses a cane or walker. She may possibly be living as a homeless person in the Alexandria area.

If you have any information or know the location of this individual, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.