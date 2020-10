Alexandria, La. (October 19, 2020) — The City of Alexandria has established 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, as the official Trick-or-Treat times.

“With COVID-19 concerns, we understand that some people may choose not to participate in traditional trick-or-treat activities this year, and that is fine. But we believe those who want to participate should have the opportunity to do so as long as they follow Phase 3 guidelines as far as the number of people in groups, wearing protective face masks – not just decorative costume masks – and practicing social distancing,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall. “Residents who do not want children coming to their door should simply turn off their porch lights and those who are participating should do their best to maintain a safe distance from the children as they come by to receive their candy or treat.”