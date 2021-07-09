Alexandria PD: “Be on the lookout for wanted man”

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Jimmy D Boss, a 54-year-old wanted in reference to a stalking incident and battery of a dating partner, aggravated assault and improper phone communications.

He is described as being 5’7’’ and weighing 175 lb. The suspect may be in the area of Clinton St and near the 3500 block of Kings Ln. The suspect reportedly made recent threats to an ex girlfriend and could be armed.

If you see him or have any information, do not approach but rather call 911 or Detective Jason Mouliere at 318-441-6440.