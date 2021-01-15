Alexandria PD request public assistance regarding 4 homicides in past 2 months

Alexandria, La. (January 13, 2021) – The Alexandria Police Department is asking for public assistance regarding four homicides that have occurred in the past two months.

“Rest assured our officers are exhausting every lead possible in an attempt to solve these senseless crimes as expeditiously as possible,” said Interim Police Chief Ronney Howard. “We are asking for help from the public in solving these homicides. Each one of these victims was someone’s family member. Each case represents a tragic loss to these families who wish for closure in the death of their loved one. Any information citizens can provide would greatly assist our agency in bringing the guilty to justice.”

The specific cases APD is seeking information on are:

• Dec. 22, 2020, in the 3900 block of Clinton Street. Victim Cedric Chapman was hit by stray bullets as he was grilling/bbqing in his yard.

• Dec. 27, 2020, in the 4000 block of Lakeside Drive. Victim Alletta Logan was ambushed while sitting in her vehicle.

• Jan. 5, 2021, in the 600 block of Palmer Street. Victim Tiffanee Bowie was shot while walking down the street.

• Jan. 6, 2021, in the 2400 block of Detroit Street. Victim Shemar Nash was shot while standing outside a friend’s residence.

Chief Howard asks anyone with information that could assist in solving any of these cases to please call the detective division at 318-449-5099 or contact Crime Stoppers at 318-443-(STOP) 7867. Those providing information could be eligible for a reward if that information leads to an arrest and conviction in connection with any of these homicides.