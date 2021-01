ALEXANDRIA, La. (January 5, 2021) – At 6:39 a.m. this morning Alexandria Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Palmer Street in reference to someone laying in the street not breathing.

Officers arrived to find a deceased victim who had been shot multiple times. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.