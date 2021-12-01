Alexandria PD investigating shots fired at car on Hynson St.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria Police are investigating an incident of shots being fired at a vehicle on Hynson Street Tuesday evening.

At approximately 8:17 p.m., Alexandria Police responded to a report of a vehicle being struck by gunfire. Upon officer’s arrival, the driver of the vehicle stated she was driving on Hynson Street when she heard gunshots and heard bullets strike her vehicle. The driver was not injured and the identity of the suspect is currently unknown.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416.