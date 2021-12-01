Alexandria PD investigating shots being fired at vehicles at a Jackson St. gas station

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria Police are investigating an incident of shots being fired at vehicles at a gas station on Jackson Street near the intersection with Versailles Boulevard.

At approximately 6:50 p.m. this evening, APD responded to a report of several gunshots being fired at a gas station in the 5000 block of Jackson Street. Based on witness statements, officers determined a black male wearing a white hoodie fired several gunshots while in the parking lot of the station. The fired rounds struck at least two vehicles, and possibly a third vehicle that left the parking lot before officers arrived. The shooter reportedly left the parking area driving what appeared to be a white, unknown type of 4-door sedan. There are no reported injuries and the identity of the suspect is currently unknown.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416.

