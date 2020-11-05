Alexandria PD investigating another armed robbery of a business on MacArthur Dr.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (November 5, 2020) – Alexandria Police are investigating an armed robbery of a business that occurred Wednesday night in the 0 block of MacArthur Drive.

Two suspects armed with a weapon entered the business and demanded money. The suspects fled the scene after taking money from the register and a handgun which was taken from the business. No one was injured during the commission of this crime. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099