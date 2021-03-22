Alexandria PD investigating an armed robbery of a business on 3rd Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (March 20, 2021) – Alexandria Police are investigating an armed robbery of a business that occurred around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening in the 2500 block of 3rd Street.

A black male suspect, approximately 6’0” weighing 175-200 lbs. wearing all black, entered the business, handed the clerk a note and then pulled a firearm demanding money. The suspect fled the scene on foot with cash from the business.

The suspect is believed to be the same suspect involved in the armed robbery that occurred on March 19, 2021, in the 2300 block of Broadway Avenue.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about these incidents, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.