ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – In a commendable display of professionalism and compassion, the Alexandria Police Department (APD) responded swiftly to a critical incident on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at approximately 5:45 PM. Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Wilshire Drive following reports of an individual armed with a weapon who was in the midst of a mental health crisis.

The situation demanded a delicate touch, and the dedicated officers on the scene admirably managed to negotiate a peaceful surrender with the individual. Subsequently, the individual was transported to a local hospital to receive the necessary treatment and support.

This incident is presently the focus of an ongoing investigation as the APD continues to gather information and ensure the well-being of all involved.

The Alexandria Police Department wishes to underscore the importance of seeking professional medical help for individuals struggling with mental health challenges. If you, or someone you know, is facing a mental health crisis, please do not hesitate to reach out to medical professionals or local mental health resources.

For those who may have information related to this incident or any other criminal activity within the Alexandria area, we urge you to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559. You can also share information via email with detectives at APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

As a gesture of appreciation for your support and assistance, Crime Stoppers of CenLa offers the opportunity for those who wish to remain anonymous to call (318) 443-7867 for a potential cash reward. Furthermore, the Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App is readily available for download at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile, enabling you to submit tips and receive a claim number for cash rewards.

The Alexandria Police Department remains committed to the safety and well-being of the community, and your cooperation is invaluable in ensuring a safer and more supportive environment for all residents.