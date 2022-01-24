ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Troy Couture, 55. He is described as being approximately 5’6” and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen on Jan. 14 driving a grey Hyundai Santa Fe with Louisiana license plate number FR8569. He is known to frequent the Alexandria, Pineville and Deville areas.

If you have any information or know the location of this individual, please contact Detective Thomas Rodney at 318-441-6428 or the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.