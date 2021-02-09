Alexandria PD arrest one in connection with the double homicide on Culpepper

ALEXANDRIA, La. (February 8, 2021) – Alexandria Police have made an arrest in connection with the double homicide that occurred in the 2500 block of Culpepper early Sunday morning.

During the investigation, detectives were able to determine that the suspects’ mother had information about the shooting before and after it occurred along with other information that was not disclosed thereby impeding the investigation.

Kizzy Jiles, 43, of Alexandria, has been charged with obstruction of justice in this incident.

If anyone has any information about this case, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

KeRon Nickelson – Alexandria, LA

Original Story: ALEXANDRIA, La. (February 7, 2021) – Alexandria Police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Culpepper around 12:45 a.m. this morning. Officers arrived to find two victims deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

Ke’Ron Nickelson, 19, of Alexandria, is wanted for two counts of first degree murder in this incident. He was last seen driving a grey Dodge Journey SUV license # 368EAQ.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.