ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred around 8 p.m. Thursday evening in the 2300 block of Alma Street.

Initial investigation reveals that a disagreement occurred during a family gathering resulting in a 27-year-old black male being shot. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

This remains an active investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, or if anyone has information that would help solve other local crimes, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416.