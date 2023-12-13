ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – In the realm of comedy, Alexandria, Louisiana, proudly claims one of its own, Josh Johnson, a multifaceted talent who has risen to prominence as a stand-up comedian, writer, actor, and musician. Johnson’s journey from the heart of Louisiana to the bright lights of New York City showcases the transformative power of passion and talent.

Born in 1990 in Alexandria, Johnson ventured into the world of entertainment after earning a degree in lighting design for theater from Centenary College in 2012. His comedic prowess found its roots in Alexandria before taking him on a journey that includes Chicago and ultimately, New York City.

Johnson’s comedic ascent began with his late-night debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he not only performed but also contributed as a writer. This early success set the stage for a remarkable career, marked by a writing role on The Daily Show since 2017, preceding his tenure as a writer and performer on The Tonight Show.

The comedian’s touring experiences include sharing the stage with Trevor Noah on the Loud & Clear tour, showcasing his talent to audiences across the country. Notably, in 2018, Johnson received the title of New York’s Funniest Stand Up at the New York Comedy Festival, a testament to his wit and humor.

As a creator, Johnson has delivered two hour-long comedy specials, “# (Hashtag)” in 2021 and “Up Here Killing Myself” in 2023. The former received acclaim as one of the best comedy specials of 2021 by Vulture magazine. Johnson’s foray into the world of music and comedy converged in the mixtape album “Elusive,” a unique project intertwining his stand-up bits with original music compositions.

Breaking new ground in the acting realm, Johnson lent his voice to the Disney Channel series “Kiff,” premiering in March 2023, marking his first major scripted TV series role as Harry Buns.

Beyond the stage and screen, Johnson has expanded his reach through “The Josh Johnson Show,” a podcast where he engages in freeform conversations about life, love, and comedy with fellow comedian Logan Nielsen.

Josh Johnson’s impact extends beyond his accomplishments; he embodies the spirit of Alexandria natives making waves globally. Featured in notable publications such as Paste Magazine, Los Angeles Times, and Laugh Button, Johnson exemplifies how passion nurtures success. His latest Peacock special, “Up Here Killing Myself,” delves into personal experiences, blending therapy sessions with on-stage performances, creating a conversation that resonates with audiences young and old.

In the tradition of comedic greats like Redford, Pryor, and Chappelle, Johnson’s conversational style adds a fresh and relatable perspective to discussions about race, therapy, and introspection. He navigates these topics with a cheeky charm, bridging generational gaps and captivating audiences in the most approachable way (a gift and curse for many approachable people).

Josh Johnson, a testament to the potential that small-town roots hold, continues to inspire and entertain, proving that pursuing one’s passion can lead to a journey filled with laughter, introspection, and success. Don’t be afraid to craft the best you, that you can dream of.