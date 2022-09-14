ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Museum of Art is pleased to announce its second annual Farm to Forest Plein Air Festival happening October 13-16, 2022. 29 artists from seven states will be in Central Louisiana painting our area’s abundant natural beauty and enjoying the local hospitality. The museum is also proud to host this year’s juror, Suzie Baker, an award-winning artist whose paintings are regularly on display in magazines, prestigious national shows, and plein air invitationals. She became president of Oil Painters of America in 2020 and holds signature status in that distinguished organization as well as the American Impressionist Society, American Women Artists, and others.

The festival kicks off with the Quick Paint Challenge on Thursday, October 13. The Quick Paint Challenge is a two-hour timed painting competition held on the grounds of Inglewood Farm. The competition is open to local artists as well with awards given in Juried and Community Artist categories. Registration for the Quick Paint Challenge is now open!

Participants will paint from 3:30 – 5:30 pm, and juror Suzie Baker will announce first, second, and third places at 6:30 pm. Immediately following her remarks, there will be a catered Farm to Table Dinner at Inglewood. Tickets and more information are available at https://farmtoforestpleinair.com/.

The festival concludes on Sunday, October 16, with the Palette Party, during which all completed paintings will be on display and for sale in the museum’s first-floor gallery. The Palette Party is free and open to the public. Come downtown and buy a piece of original art painted right here in Central Louisiana, meet the artists, and vote for the People’s Choice award!

This year’s festival is brought to you by our generous sponsors: RoyOMartin, Cleco, Ratcliff Construction, Louisiana Travel, APCVB, Blick Art Materials, and Plein Air Magazine.

One more thing…on Monday, October 17, join festival juror Suzie Baker for a plein air workshop at the museum. Students will receive instruction on principles of painting including drawing, color, value, composition, color theory and so much more! Take your newfound skills outside to paint, where you will have a field demo and one-on-one instruction at your easel. Artists should bring their preferred plein air painting materials. Space is limited, so register online today.

Website: https://farmtoforestpleinair.com/