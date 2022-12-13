ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Museum of Art (AMoA) has launched The Educator’s Vault, a free digital resource hub for educators.

In one location, educators, homeschool parents, and other parties are able to access art lessons and activities, an educational video series relating to the museum’s collection, interviews with artists, and prepared lesson plans with educational, historical, and practical information about featured works of art.

This resource includes lesson plans based on art from the AMoA Collection. This year, the staff chose 10 artists from the Collection to begin the Educator’s Vault. These artists were chosen with an eye toward cultural and artistic diversity. Several of the artists are living artists from our state and the Rapides Parish community. The Museum plans to add more artists each year.

The Educator’s Vault contains lesson plans, artist video interviews, images, artist photos, and artist biographies. The lesson plans were written by Brenda Howell, an art teacher in Rapides Parish. In the coming months, the Museum plans to add video tutorials as well.

The staff of AMoA invites teachers to visit the Educator’s Vault on the Museum’s website at https://themuseum.org/teacher-resources-landing-page/. After exploring the resources and lesson plans, teachers are encouraged to provide feedback via the form available online. Additionally, the AMoA staff will host a focus group on Wednesday, January 25, at 4 pm at the Museum to discuss the uses of the Vault and hear feedback from the art education community.

This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) Grant Number ARPML-250609-OMLS-22. Continuing work on the project is funded under a grant from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.