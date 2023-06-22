ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Museum of Art in downtown Alexandria, Louisiana, issues a call to artists for a site-specific sculpture to be installed on the museum property as part of an NEA-funded project related to Environmental Impact. The wish is for a fence-like structure to mask the view of a transformer box and offer a more pleasing border to the levee side of the parking lot, while also adding another outdoor sculpture to the museum site.

The museum is seeking an artist to create a sculpture with durable recycled materials (such as metal and glass) appropriate for an outdoor public sculpture. Other materials could be utilized, but recycled/repurposed materials must be included. Additionally, the sculpture should be stable and supported by posts/legs embedded in the ground at the base of the levee adjacent to the parking lot for the foundation of the sculpture.

A design that is organic in nature is preferred to a straight fence. The work does not need to be opaque but should draw the viewer’s gaze to the work rather than what lies behind the sculpture. Involving volunteers in the creation and installation is welcomed. See photos of the location indicating the site of the proposed sculpture below.

The winning proposal will be selected by a committee consisting of members of the curatorial team from the museum; the board chair; a representative from LSUA; and an architect from Barron, Heinberg & Brocato Architects (the designer of the modern addition to the museum and the designer of a levee restoration project currently working on improvements behind the installation).

Proposals should be emailed to catherine@themuseum.org and should include the following:

A bio and resume including any similar projects

A narrative description of the proposed work including the process and materials used.

A timeline for creation and installation

Images of the envisioned piece, either computer-generated or hand drawn and scanned

A budget not to exceed $10,000 including artist fee, materials, and installation

Proposals due: August 15, 2023

Selection made: September 1, 2023

Notification: September 8, 2023

Completion/Unveiling date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Contact: Catherine Pears, Executive Director, catherine@themuseum.org