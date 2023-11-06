RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY)– A 34-year-old Alexandria man died following a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 71 near Cheneyville, according to Louisiana State Police.

Authorities said Adam Tanner was driving a 2018 Ford Fusion north on U.S. Highway 71 Saturday when his vehicle, for reasons still to be determined, went off the road, vaulted into the air and hit a tree.

Tanner was pronounced dead at the scene, according to State Police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

