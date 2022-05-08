ALEXANDRIA, La. – Alexandria police are investigating an early morning shooting at the intersection of Lee and Broadway that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old Alexandria man and injuries to a second person.

Michael Thornton, 23, of Alexandria was found dead at the scene after the Alexandria Police Department responded to the intersection of Lee and Broadway just after `1 a.m. Sunday in reference to two gunshot victims.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Thornton and another victim were sitting in a vehicle stopped at Lee and Broadway when their vehicle was struck by gunfire. The second victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, is encouraged to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.